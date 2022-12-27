2022 in review: Convoys to cost of living - the biggest political moments

The New Zealand Parliament building (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

It's been another jam-packed year politically, with plenty of memorable moments.

Here are some of the most significant.

A protest like no other

February's Parliament protest cost police $3.7 million. (Source: 1News)

On Tuesday, February 8, protesters opposing the Covid-19 vaccination mandates began to gather on Parliament grounds. On March 2, 23 days later, the occupation came to a violent end.

Police suffered 152 injuries and $3.7 million in costs, bricks were hurled, fires broke out, and hundreds were arrested.

Some political figures engaged with the protest; others condemned them for it.

Meanwhile, Omicron spread in the community before New Zealand's Covid measures wound down.

Many watched the protest unfold from home, sick with the virus.

It was a confronting flashpoint, right on Parliament's doorstep.

Cost of living in the spotlight

New Zealand bank notes (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

2022's Budget was always going to be closely watched, with Covid and Russia's invasion of Ukraine hanging over the economy.

And perhaps the most eye-catching inclusion was the cost of living payment, $350, in three instalments for eligible New Zealanders.

The Opposition intensely criticised the move, particularly seizing on reports of ineligible New Zealanders living overseas and a small number of dead people receiving the money.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was the Government's "duty" to support Kiwis in need.

Inflation and other issues have rumbled on since, with economic pessimism at a 10-year high.

By-election, bullying saga, bullying saga, by-election

Gaurav Sharma and Sam Uffindell. (Source: 1News)

National's Sam Uffindell comfortably won the Tauranga by-election on June 18. Less than two months later, he was stood down from caucus. First, it was revealed he'd been involved in a late-night assault at secondary school; further bullying allegations followed.

After an investigation, Uffindell was given a second chance.

Around the same time, Labour MP Gaurav Sharma launched a series of broadsides against his own party, alleging bullying and eventually being expelled from caucus over his claims.

After a short stint as an independent MP, Sharma resigned from Parliament, triggering a controversial by-election in Hamilton West.

National's Tama Potaka won the seat, beating Labour's Georgie Dansey and Sharma, who ran under the flag of his new party.

Local elections signal dissatisfaction

Local body elections are held across the country every three years. (Source: 1News)

This year's local body elections produced a raft of changes in councils up and down the country.

Centre-right Wayne Brown took over from ex-Labour MP Phil Goff as Auckland's mayor.

Current Labour MP Paul Eagle failed to win Wellington's mayoralty; he was beaten by former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau.

And former Labour MP Lianne Dalziel did not run for re-election in Christchurch; independent candidate Phil Mauger won the mayoralty.

1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay said it sent a message to the Government that voters are "not happy with the status quo", but Ardern said local elections "have a different rhythm" to general electrions.

Voter turnout was again low, with potential system changes discussed.

Ram-raids and retail crime

Police at the scene of a ram-raid on Henderson Valley Rd in Auckland overnight. (Source: 1News)

In April, dramatic CCTV footage captured three cars crashing their way through South Auckland's Ormiston Town Centre, a dozen thieves on foot in tow. Since then, ram-raids and retail crime have been a major political talking point.

National proposed controversial military-style boot camps for repeat youth offenders who commit more violent or destructive crimes – despite strong expert opposition to the idea.

And Labour introduced significant funding for councils and businesses, including a new fog cannon subsidy scheme, with the Government providing $4000 to all small shops and dairies who want one.

The recent death of dairy worker Janak Patel triggered protests around the country.

Special mentions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Russia blacklisted all 120 members of parliament, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine hung over our political landscape. Defence Minister Peeni Henare visited Kyiv at the end of November; a covert operation and a show of New Zealand's solidarity with Ukraine.

Debate over Three Waters ignited at times, the Government pushed to merge TVNZ and RNZ, conversion practices were banned, and borders opened. Emergency housing hit the headlines, as did Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson's social media and National leader Christopher Luxon's singing. Matariki was made an official public holiday.

National pulled ahead of Labour in the polls, and ACT turned 25. A number of MPs either retired or announced their intention to do so.

Two Kiwi influencers were detained in Iran amid widespread human rights protests there.

James Shaw's position as Green Party co-leader came under scrutiny.

And the Prime Minister resumed international travel after years of Covid-19 disruption - although in Japan, two giant dancing kiwifruit stole the show. "Perhaps we all need a few more humans dressed as fruit in our lives," Ardern said in her closing remarks in Parliament for the year, adding she wasn't sure she "wanted or deserved" the kiwifruit as companions.

It was an eventful year - and 2023 looks set to be no different, with a general election looming.