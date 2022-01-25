Source of NZ's Omicron outbreak may never be known - PM

The source of New Zealand’s Omicron outbreak may never be known, Jacinda Ardern says.

As of Tuesday, there were 29 community cases associated with what’s been dubbed the January Omicron cluster.

The Prime Minister said while investigations into the source were continuing, a border link was yet to be established.

“Whole genome sequencing for Omicron may make it difficult for us to ever establish the source of the outbreak,” Ardern said in a post-Cabinet press conference on Tuesday.

A person with Covid-19 in Palmerston North was first confirmed as having the Omicron variant on January 21.

The case had returned five negative tests while in a Christchurch managed isolation facility and were released from MIQ on January 16.

At the time, the Ministry of Health said whole genome sequencing identified similarities to border cases identified in Auckland, but no direct links.

Officials said that suggested the source of infection was likely offshore, either in the country the person had travelled from or during travel to New Zealand.

Ten new Omicron cases were announced on Tuesday. Ardern also announced tougher mask rules for New Zealand while in the Red traffic light setting, with the emergence of Omicron in the country.

The rules now include mask-wearing at food and drink businesses, close proximity businesses, events and gatherings with exemptions for when people are eating, drinking or exercising.

Scarves and bandanas are no longer applicable to wear as a face covering, it must be a face mask.