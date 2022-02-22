Winston Peters tours Parliament protest camp

Winston Peters is touring the Parliament protest camp on Tuesday afternoon.

The former deputy Prime Minister has entered the Parliament lawn, which protesters have been occupying for 15 days.

There is a group of people on the lawn around a maskless Peters, while he visits various tents. Some asked for photos with him.

One of the protesters repeatedly called Peters 'potato' and 'potato head'. Another protester told them to leave Peters alone, and the protester responded that they were allowed to call Peters a potato.

Former MP Darroch Ball is also was with Peters.

Read more: 'Gone too far and need to leave' - Ardern says protest is 'not NZ'

Peters has recently ramped up criticism of the Government's handling of the Covid pandemic.

His visit comes as three police have been admitted to hospital after a substance was thrown at them by protesters outside Parliament.

