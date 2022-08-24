February's Parliament protest cost police $3.7 million

1News can reveal New Zealand police spent $3.7 million in response to the protest at Parliament in February, while staff suffered 152 injuries during the 23-day occupation.

Police in riot gear turned up in force with the anti-mandate protest now in its fourth week.

The occupation ended with a violent standoff between police and protesters, resulting in hundreds of arrests, parts of Parliament’s grounds set on fire and pavers ripped from the footpath.

In May, it was reported the response to the protest cost police around $2.5 million, but new figures released to 1News show that figure is actually around $3.7 million.

Information released under the Official Information Act show police spent over $1 million on accommodation, $1 million on staff expense claims, $670,000 on travel, $290,000 on food and nearly $500,000 on hire equipment.

A further $125,000 was spent on external providers and other costs.

Earlier numbers released to 1News did not include the $1 million of staff expense claims.

A police spokesperson said the original figures released were from March 31 while the latest figures were from June 30.

The staff claims relate to work-related expenses such as transport and travel purchased directly by staff members at the time.

Out of the 2309 police deployments to the protest, 1802 travelled to the capital from outside the Wellington district.

Meanwhile, a total of 152 injuries were incurred by police staff at the protest between February 9 and March 2.

These injuries included broken bones, burns, poisoning, open wounds and concussions.

Police also received reports of 63 threats against MPs, including a bomb threat and two threats to kill MPs with a gun.