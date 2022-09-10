James Shaw re-elected as Greens co-leader following challenge

Green Party members have re-elected James Shaw as co-leader alongside Marama Davidson.

The co-leader vote could decide if the party goes closer to the centre or further left. (Source: 1News)

Of the 142 delegate votes received, 138 were for Shaw.

Shaw said it was "an honour and a privilege" to be re-elected with "overwhelming support" from the party.

"My attention will immediately turn to making sure the Greens are back as part of the next Government, with more Green Ministers around the Cabinet table,” he said.

Shaw was the sole nominee for the co-leadership after fellow Green Party members ruled themselves out of contention.

It comes after Party members voted to re-open nominations against Shaw at the Green's annual general meeting in July.

Davidson congratulated Shaw on his re-election on Saturday.

"It is great to have him back alongside me as we continue our work for bold action on climate change, policies to heal the damage done to our native wildlife; and for income support that ensures everyone in and out of work can make ends meet."

The leadership challenge followed growing dissent within the party, with some members disappointed the co-leader had not gone further to address climate change.

However, despite those unhappy with Shaw's leadership making up around 30% of party delegate votes on July 23, no other member of the party put their name forward as a potential challenger.