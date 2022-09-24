Ardern wraps up week at UN General Assembly

A high-level week at the United Nations has wrapped up with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern making an ambitious plea to end the global use of nuclear weapons.

"The only way to guarantee our people will be safe from the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons is for them not to exist," she told the gathering of world leaders.

Ardern's speech to the general assembly was attended by most Pacific nations, as well as the United States, Russia, China and Australia.

She covered a variety of not-unexpected topics - the Christchurch Call, climate change and Russia's aggression on Ukraine. But she expanded her criticism of the Kremlin's war to include the wider United Nations Security Council.

"When we most needed the UN Security Council to act in the defence of international peace and security, it could not," she said.

"It did not fulfil its mandate because of one permanent member who was willing to abuse its privileged position. That was wrong."

New Zealand has called on the United Nations to reform the use of veto - which Russia used repeatedly in advance of its attack on Ukraine, to dodge condemnation and sanctions from the UN.