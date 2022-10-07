Voting turnout low as local body elections enter final stages

Voter turnout remains low across the country, just hours before polls close in the local body elections.

Voting boxes will be sealed at midday tomorrow.

In Auckland, voter turnout is 29.4% at 5pm today. That compares to 31.5% at the same time in 2019.

But in what may signal bad news for Labour endorsed candidate Efeso Collins, turnout is particularly low in lower socio-economic parts of Auckland, particularly South Auckland. The two lowest wards are Ōtara with 17.3% and Papatoetoe with 19.8%.

Contrast that with Warkworth – 43.3% and Waiheke on 40.1%.

Across the country, turnout is mixed.

Invercargill has 10 candidates, including current mayor Tim Shadbolt. The incumbent has been in the role for eight consecutive terms but public opinion has slowly turned against him. Turnout in the southern city is higher than most of the country, at 40% so far. Broadcaster Marcus Lush and current deputy mayor Nobby Clark are among the 10 contenders.

Wellington, where the race between former Greens chief of staff Tory Whanau, Labour MP Paul Eagle and current mayor Andy Foster is tight, has seen just 30% of voters cast their ballot. On the final count in 2019, 41% of Wellingtonians had voted. The capital uses the STV voting system, which may mean a clear result is not known tomorrow night.

In Christchurch, 38% of ballots have been received. At this time in 2019, that number was 34%. It’s another two horse race in the garden city, where councillor Phil Mauger is running against former DHB head David Meates.

Provisional results are expected to trickle in across the country from 2.30pm tomorrow.

Voters can return their ballot papers at Countdown supermarkets and most council facilities until midday tomorrow.





