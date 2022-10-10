PM rejects idea local election results reflect on Govt

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected the idea that Labour-endorsed candidates' losses in Saturday's local election are linked to the Government's performance, saying change was "to be expected" and local elections "have a different rhythm to them".

Labour-endorsed mayoral candidates lost in Auckland and Wellington, while progressive candidates lost in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Speaking on Breakfast this morning, Ardern said: "First of all, congratulations to everyone who was elected or re-elected - and we actually had 37 mayors who are continuing on in their jobs after the local government elections."

The prime minister said the Government will be focused on building connections with newly-elected representatives, "because it's so important that we work together because we face so many similar challenges".

"We all want housing for our communities, we all want decent transport options and I hope we also all want to address climate impacts and the severe weather events that we're experiencing."

But Ardern rejected the idea Labour-endorsed candidates' losses in major centres were a message to the Government.

"I've never interpreted local government elections in that way," she said. "If you just take Auckland as an example, during that period you'd had Helen Clark as prime minister (and) John Banks as mayor, John Key as prime minister (and) Len Brown as mayor.

"I've never drawn those direct comparisons...often people run as independents, or on different tickets, but also they just have a different rhythm to them. I don't think it's fair to just necessarily draw those straight comparisons.

"In my mind, always there's been times when central and local government have had different positions on issues but actually, these are also times when we need to work together."

Ardern also stressed that 37 mayors had been re-elected "so I don't think necessarily we could argue that it's been this massive switch".

"Yes, we have had change with mayors who are standing down and changes but that's to be expected."