CCTV shows cars racing through mall during Auckland ram-raid

Dramatic CCTV footage shows three cars racing through a South Auckland shopping mall during a ram-raid overnight.

Three retail stories were ram-raided at Ormiston Town Centre early on Tuesday morning.

CCTV footage shows three vehicles driving through the mall, joined by a dozen more thieves on foot.

Thieves during ram-raid at Auckland mall. (Source: supplied)

A silver car can be seen knocking over a table outside the 2degrees store before driving out of shot, and is closely followed by eight thieves.

Another silver car follows behind them before a blue car pulls up outside the store, allowing five more thieves to exit and continue on foot.

Police said a number of electronics and clothing items were taken in the raid at around 1.10am.

"The offenders' behaviour and manner of driving has endangered security and cleaning staff working in the retail complex at the time," a police spokesperson told 1News.

No one was injured in the incident.

The offenders fled the scene in two of the stolen vehicles.

Police said inquiries are underway and the CCTV footage is being reviewed.

An Ormiston Town Centre spokesperson told 1News: "The centre owners are concerned about the increase in incidents across Auckland and are increasing security measures at the centre."

"We are working with police who are making inquiries into the incident."

A store manager at the shopping centre, whose shop was targeted in a previous robbery, told 1News she has seen CCTV footage which appears to show 16 young people stealing from stores.

Another store manager said the mall has been struck by ram raid attacks four times, and there is only one person on security in the evenings.

Both shopkeepers expressed frustration at the centre's management.

Howick Local Board chairperson Adele White says it’s disappointing this has happened again.

"It is incredibly sad to hear that these businesses have been victims to this vicious and destructive behaviour," she told 1News.

"I was involved in the long-awaited opening of the Ormiston Town Centre last year, and know how much business owners have put into making this a great place for locals to enjoy."