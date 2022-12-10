National's Tama Potaka wins Hamilton West seat

National candidate Tama Potaka has this afternoon been named Hamilton West’s new MP.

National's Tama Potaka, left, addresses supporters after winning the seat for Hamilton West. (Source: 1News)

Potaka has received 6629 votes with 100% of the votes counted.

The second candidate for the seat, Labour's Georgie Dansey, conceded after trailing behind at 4344 votes - a margin of 2285 votes.

The by-election was triggered following the resignation of MP Gaurav Sharma from Parliament in October.

There were 12 candidates vying for the seat, including Sharma.

Sharma received 1156 of the votes.

Potaka told supporters this evening he was determined to "be a voice" for Hamilton West, "identify what needs to be done, work with people and get it done - that's really the mantra of what I stand for".

National Party leader Christopher Luxon called Potaka's win a "fantastic victory for the National Party but also for Tama".

"I think what we've seen is that the people of Hamilton West are really sending a message to this Government to say, 'Hey, listen, this country is heading in the wrong direction, they want it turned around and they want a National government to be able to go get things done' and that's what we're focussed on," he told reporters.

The polls closed at 7pm today.

