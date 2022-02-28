Isolation to be scrapped for fully vaccinated, border opens to all Kiwis Friday

Kiwis returning to New Zealand will not need to isolate on arrival from 11.59pm on Wednesday, while returnees from the rest of the world will be able to come home sooner, with the borders opening to them from 11.59pm on Friday, March 4.

The arrivals area at Auckland Airport. (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement from Parliament on Monday afternoon. All unvaccinated travellers will still need to enter MIQ.

New Zealand opened the gates to Kiwis in Australia on Sunday night. While New Zealanders and other eligible travellers from the rest of the world were originally allowed to enter from March 14. That has been brought forward to this Friday at 11.59pm.

Ardern said testing will remain critical.

"We will still require every traveller to undertake a rapid antigen test on the day they arrive and on day five/six. All positive RATs must be registered and followed up with a PCR test.

"I can assure you now that as we open, all vaccinated travellers who test negative on arrival with a RAT will be able to immediately enjoy New Zealand and all it has to offer and not have to isolate."

Professor David Skegg gave advice to the Government on Sunday.

He said MIQ had been crucial, but the pattern of risk in New Zealand had shifted dramatically.

"Given the rapid change… we believe it is now appropriate to drop the requirement of self isolation for fully vaccinated New Zealanders.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said last week the Government was getting advice "about whether people should still need to self-isolate on arrival in New Zealand". Travellers would have needed to isolate for seven days.