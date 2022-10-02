Key figure in local elections open to system changes

With questions swirling about the structure of how local elections are run, a key figure in the process has said he’s open to changes.

Warwick Lampp is part of the private company Electionz.com, which run dozens of council elections each cycle under a decentralised system.

Lampp said despite multiple inquiries and a weight of submissions suggesting the Electoral Commission should take over, the central organisation had never shown an appetite for it.

“It is an option for it to be run centrally, and it’s a very good question,” said Lampp. “But each council’s different, each council has it’s own model of representation.”

“In that respect, it means the [local] elections are much more complicated than parliamentary elections.”

However, Lampp believes there is a place for some centralisation of the rules and processes around voting for councils.

He said there could be the same policy in every region on the voting system, hoarding and candidate booklet rules, “which would be much easier if that was the case.”

Amid criticism in recent weeks of the postal voting system, Lampp also outlined ways in which he argues online voting could be conducted safely and successfully.

“I think the country’s changed, the way we do things have changed, and the way the election process has been set up is very complex, and it isn’t as easy as it used to be.”

“The postal system has it’s issues, and we could argue now the three week voting period is too short for the system we have in place.”

He said the vast majority of the elections his company runs for private organisations have an online component.

