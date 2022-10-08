Christchurch mayoral results released as Nick Smith wins Nelson

Phil Mauger has won the race to become Christchurch's next mayor as former National MP Nick Smith wins in the Nelson mayoralty race.

File: Pōneke Wellington residents drop off their ballot papers before voting closes at midday, Saturday 8 October. (Source: 1News)

The first-term Christchurch city councillor has bet former DHB boss David Meates.

It's the first time in nine years Christchurch will be getting a new mayor - incumbent Lianne Dalziel announced in July last year she wouldn't be seeking a fourth term.

Nick Smith wins in Nelson

Nick Smith (Source: rnz.co.nz)

With 90% of votes counted former National MP Nick Smith is set to become Nelson's new mayor. Smith is set to beat former Nelson City councillor Kerry Neal and incumbent councillors Tim Skinner, Rohan O’Neill-Stevens and Matt Lawrey.

In July, after announcing his run for Nelson's mayor, Smith said in a social media post he loved Nelson but worried that the city council had lost its way.

"I'm offering my governance experience and my energy to provide the city with a positive new direction. My vision is for Nelson to be a vibrant, affordable city that is a great place to live, work, grow a business, raise a family, and retire."

Smith retired from Parliament in June 2021 over what he said were personal and professional reasons.

Jules Radich set to become Dunedin's new mayor

Jules Radich (Source: Supplied)

With 90% of the returned votes now counted, Radich the one-term Dunedin City councillor is set to unseat incumbent Aaron Hawkins who trails in second place. Candidate Sophie Barker is placing third with Lee Vandervis coming in fourth.