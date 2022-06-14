Golden Bay pair charged with lighting Parliament protest fires named

A Golden Bay pair facing a raft of charges including setting fires during the last day of the protest at Parliament can now be named.

Sarah Joanne Henry and Jordan Turner-Critchley. (Source: 1News)

They are Jordan Turner-Critchley, 30, and Sarah Joanne Henry, 29, who both appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday via video link.

At an earlier court appearance, they were granted interim name suppression which lapsed at midnight on Tuesday June 14.

Turner-Critchley pled not guilty to five charges including setting fire to a plastic pallet and intentionally destroying a tent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry pled not guilty to taking part in a riot and setting fire to a red petrol container, cushions, cardboard and other items.

All charges against the pair relate to March 2, the last day of the protest at Parliament.

Police Detective Inspector Paul Berry said in a statement 252 people have been arrested or faced summons in relation to the protest at Parliament.

Following the protest, police have continued to investigate potential offending with a focus on property damage and violence against others.

"The investigation team, which includes staff from a number of districts, continues to review thousands of photographs and videos in order to identify further lines of inquiry," Berry said.

"The material totals more than 15 terabytes and comes from a range of sources including police, other government agencies, members of the public and the media."