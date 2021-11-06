Top Stories

Health Ministry doubles down on call not to give details of unvaccinated Māori

It comes despite the Health Ministry losing a High Court decision this week.

At least 8 people killed in stampede at Texas music festival

206 new Covid-19 community cases 'not unexpected' - PM

1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

Got Ya Dot vaccination campaign sees rangatahi take charge

Neighbour mistook gunshots for fireworks when Christchurch teen was killed

Auckland lockdown leaves PM wearing Allbirds for conference

Kiwi expert wants Pfizer’s new Covid drug by winter

Pfizer is reporting early success with initial trials of a new drug that stops Covid patients who are gravely ill from getting worse.

Armed police arrest driver after Auckland petrol station robbery

Severe thunderstorms forecast for Waikato, Auckland, Bay of Plenty

Northland reports another Covid case

Govt's tax credit top-up 'out of touch' with reality — advocates

Cook Islands considering flying in Pacific workers to meet tourist demand

Two-way quarantine-free travel from NZ starts in January but the island country faces a depleted workforce.

Nevada tells US judge that execution delay risks drugs expiring

Family 'so thankful' to have Cleo home

Denver Zoo reports world's first Covid-19 cases in hyenas

Pfizer says Covid-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Sodhi cops vicious blow on head while bowling against Namibia

The Black Caps spinner shrugged off the blow as New Zealand recorded a 52-run win.

Idols to friends: Maiakawanakaulani Roos set for Black Ferns debut

Portia Woodman makes Black Ferns return

Black Caps on track for T20 semis after beating Namibia by 52 runs

Phoenix Suns owner has history of racism, misogyny – report

Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26

Britain hailed the commitment by over 100 countries as the first big achievement of the conference.

Joe Biden appears to nod off during COP26 speeches

Queen 'proud' that Philip's environmental work lives on

Humanity 'powerful enough to save planet' - Attenborough

Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks

AP Review: ABBA returns with first album since 1981

The Scandinavian septuagenarians are back with their first album in 40 years.

Comedian Chris Parker wins Celebrity Treasure Island

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Jessica Simpson marks sobriety with 'unrecognisable' photo

Adele releases track list for new album 30

Consumer NZ's top tips for navigating 'bargains'

The organisation's advice comes after it tracked pricing at big retailers Briscoes, Farmers, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming over 13 weeks.

Botox rule change outrages others in beauty industry

Reefton gym shuts down rather than police vaccine certificates

Countdown, Auckland University announce vaccine mandates

'Tide is changing' on house prices - Reserve Bank

Auckland lockdown leaves PM wearing Allbirds for conference

Jacinda Ardern says her wardrobe choices were limited by Auckland's lockdown.

Govt's tax credit top-up 'out of touch' with reality — advocates

'Considerable discussion' with China on Hong Kong, Uyghurs

Full video: PM talks to media after family tax credit announcement

Tax credit change sees $20 a week boost for 346,000 families

