New allegations against Uffindell 'serious and concerning' - Luxon

Allegations about National MP Sam Uffindell's behaviour towards a female flatmate in 2003 are "serious and concerning", leader Christopher Luxon says.

Christopher Luxon and Sam Uffindell. (Source: 1News)

The Tauranga MP has been stood down pending an independent investigation into the allegations, which were made to RNZ.

Luxon made the announcement late on Tuesday night, hours after Uffindell admitted being a bully at school after revelations he was involved in a late-night assault on a younger boy which saw him being asked to leave Auckland's King's College when he was 16.

National's leader told Breakfast on Wednesday the 2003 allegations are "serious and concerning" and need to be properly investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: National MP Sam Uffindell stood down while new allegations investigated

"I can tell you as a father, my daughter flatting, I'd want them to be properly investigated," Luxon said.

Uffindell has said he "enjoyed a student lifestyle" while at the University of Otago - drinking and at times smoking marijuana - but rejects any accusation he engaged in behaviour that was intimidating or bullying.

"On the other hand Sam disputes those allegations and as a consequence the right way forward is to have an independent investigation over the next two weeks to actually make sure we get to the bottom of it and then we'll take it from there."

More to come