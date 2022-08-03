Luxon sings entrance song for Backbencher hall of fame nod

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon will on Wednesday be inducted into the Backbencher puppet hall of fame, taking the spot previously occupied by former leader Judith Collins, who has been demoted to the lounge area.

Traditionally, the politician receiving a puppet gets to choose their own entrance music for the unveiling ceremony.

Luxon decided to choose one of his favourite songs, Bills by LunchMoney Lewis, for his entrance song. He then gave 1News a rendition of the song from 2015.

The creators of the puppets tend to focus on a politician’s physical characteristics or policies.

"There could well be airplanes, I suspect, there could be a Hawaiian shirt and me eating kiwifruit and playing a ukulele," Luxon said.

"His features are more like an egg," Backbencher Pub owner Alistair Boyce said.

Boyce said Luxon’s puppet will be wearing a blue suit, an attire which is quite common for National Party MPs.

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick holds the record for getting a Backbencher puppet the quickest after becoming an MP.

Her record will now be broken by Luxon, according to the pub owner.

"I thought having a pork belly named after was as good as it gets, but to have the puppet, I mean that’s next level," Luxon said.

Luxon said he spoke to former Prime Minister John Key about being inducted into the puppet hall of fame.

"John Key would always send me photos of him and his puppet," Luxon said.

The unveiling will be tonight at the Backbencher pub in Wellington.