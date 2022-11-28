New retail crime package: What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins today outlined a new tranche of spending as it aims to tackle crime against retail shops.

The Bottle-O in Auckland's Takanini was ram-raided twice in the space of six weeks earlier this year. (Source: 1News)

In comes in the wake of Janak Patel's death in Auckland's Sandringham on Wednesday night last week. He died after confronting a man who had allegedly robbed the Rose Cottage Superette.

Here is what Ardern and Hipkins announced.

Fog cannon subsidy

A new subsidy scheme will be opened to all small shops and dairies who want a fog cannon installed.

Four-thousand dollars will be available to each shop to have a cannon installed through an approved supplier.

An extra 455 fog cannons are expected to arrive before Christmas. Two-hundred-and-seventy already in the country have been allocated.

It's expected installation won't ramp up properly until the second quarter of next year - there are now six contractors who can do the work.

Local crime prevention

Four-million dollars will be available to local councils to assist with crime prevention measures on a dollar-for-dollar basis. It is made up of $2 million for Auckland Council, $1 million for Hamilton City Council, and $1 million for councils in the Bay of Plenty.

Spending is likely to be focused on crime prevention through environmental design - things like street lighting, CCTV cameras and planters.

Retail crime prevention fund extended

Earlier this year, the $6 million fund was set up for small shops and dairies as offending shifted to ram-raids. Eligibility is now being expanded to aggravated robbery committed over the past year.

To date, 100 shops have had installations approved, comprising 431 security measures - 93 fog cannons, 78 security sirens, 57 alarms, 63 CCTV systems, 43 bollards and 36 roller doors.