New retail crime package: What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins today outlined a new tranche of spending as it aims to tackle crime against retail shops.
In comes in the wake of Janak Patel's death in Auckland's Sandringham on Wednesday night last week. He died after confronting a man who had allegedly robbed the Rose Cottage Superette.
Here is what Ardern and Hipkins announced.
Fog cannon subsidy
A new subsidy scheme will be opened to all small shops and dairies who want a fog cannon installed.
Four-thousand dollars will be available to each shop to have a cannon installed through an approved supplier.
An extra 455 fog cannons are expected to arrive before Christmas. Two-hundred-and-seventy already in the country have been allocated.
It's expected installation won't ramp up properly until the second quarter of next year - there are now six contractors who can do the work.
Local crime prevention
Four-million dollars will be available to local councils to assist with crime prevention measures on a dollar-for-dollar basis. It is made up of $2 million for Auckland Council, $1 million for Hamilton City Council, and $1 million for councils in the Bay of Plenty.
Spending is likely to be focused on crime prevention through environmental design - things like street lighting, CCTV cameras and planters.
Retail crime prevention fund extended
Earlier this year, the $6 million fund was set up for small shops and dairies as offending shifted to ram-raids. Eligibility is now being expanded to aggravated robbery committed over the past year.
To date, 100 shops have had installations approved, comprising 431 security measures - 93 fog cannons, 78 security sirens, 57 alarms, 63 CCTV systems, 43 bollards and 36 roller doors.