Jacinda Ardern banned from entering Russia over sanctions

Russia has released a 'blacklist' of New Zealand figures, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other MPs, banning them from entering the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: 1News)

The blacklist of 130 people includes all 120 members of Parliament, Governor-General Cindy Kiro, the country's spy chiefs and some Defence Force figures.

A translated statement on Russia's foreign ministry website condemns Wellington for following a so-called Russophobic course and docilely following other Western countries.

It is in response to new government sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand imposed a 35% tariff on all Russian imports yesterday, in response to what the government said was "abhorrent and reprehensible" atrocities committed against Ukrainian citizens.

It is New Zealand's first tariffs since the formation of the World Trade Organisation, and the high rate means it is likely not economic to export from Russia to New Zealand at all.

The United Nations has separately today suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

