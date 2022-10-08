Tory Whanau wins Wellington's mayoralty, Eagle in 4th place

Former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau has won the race to become Wellington's mayor in a shock victory that sees Rongotai MP and Labour-endorsed candidate Paul Eagle relegated to fourth place.

The Greens-endorsed candidate handily beat both incumbent mayor Andy Foster and current councillor Ray Chung - who came in second and third place respectively.

Whanau ultimately held over 29,400 votes in the latest progress results - with Foster on 13,032 and Chung on 12,552. Meanwhile, Labour's Rongotai MP Paul Eagle landed in fourth place with 10,841 votes.

The Greens-aligned Whanau will become the first Māori mayor of Wellington City. In a tweet, she thanked her supporters.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/G18dB9h2Qo — Tory Whanau for Mayor (@MissWhanau) October 8, 2022

"The preliminary results are in, and I am incredibly humbled to confirm that I will be Wellington’s next mayor,” she said in a statement.

“Every day I will do what I can to make this the best city it can possibly be. A city with thriving communities that we can get around using reliable, low-carbon public transport options, and where more of us have safe, affordable places to live.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank the current mayor, Andy Foster, for his dedication and service to this city.

“When we started this campaign, I was an unknown. But thanks to an awesome grassroots campaign, positivity, a progressive policy platform, and most importantly the people of Wellington, we have come out of nowhere to beat two high profile politicians. This shows people are ready for change.

“I am looking forward to working with everyone who has been given the privilege of representing our communities. Wellingtonians expect us to rebuild from the last three years and work together for the good of our city. I look forward to hearing everyone’s ideas about how we deliver the change people deserve."

Meanwhile Eagle - who was endorsed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week - said he "accepted the result of our democratic process".

"Wellingtonians have voted for change and it’s now time for our new mayor and council to unite together to address the various issues facing our city. I will re-group with family and supporters on how I can best serve the people of Wellington."

Wellington mayoral hopefuls Paul Eagle, Tory Whanau and Andy Foster. (Source: Q and A)

Incumbent first-term mayor Andy Foster also congratulated Whanau in a statement.

"I congratulate Tory on being elected as the new mayor of Wellington. I also congratulate the newly elected and re-elected councillors. I wish them all the very best for the next three years," he said.

"We had already decided this would be my last council election campaign, but obviously I wanted very much to lead the city through a time of rejuvenation and transformation, and to finish many projects and initiatives underway or in conception. I wish Tory and the new council well in this."