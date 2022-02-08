Anti-mandate protesters ordered to remove tents from Parliament grounds

Source: 1News

Anti-mandate protesters have spent the night outside Parliament ahead of a second day of protests.

Protesters were ordered to remove their tents from Parliament grounds at around 9pm on Tuesday, Speaker Trevor Mallard told 1News.

Mallard said if the protesters don't comply it's a matter for police.

Early on Wednesday morning multiple tents were pitched on a lawn and protesters were chanting.

There is a strong police presence and Parliament security are monitoring the area on Wednesday morning.

Wellington City Council is warning of traffic delays for people travelling through the city with protesters' cars, vans and campervans parked around the streets of Parliament.

It comes after a large crowd gathered at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, as a convoy protesting against Covid-19 restrictions reached the capital.

Many vowed to remain in place "for the long haul".

Protesters carried flags and signs, people expressing their opposition to vaccine mandates and the Government, among other things.

Many want an end to mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. New Zealand's currently at Red in the traffic light settings.

At a 4pm post-Cabinet press conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister dismissed the protest.

"I know, today (Tuesday) at 1pm, 31,000 people had gone out and been vaccinated," Jacinda Ardern said.

"So I think it would be wrong to in any way characterise what we've seen outside as a representation of the majority.

"The majority of New Zealanders have done everything they can to keep one another safe."

She thanked those, the "vast majority" of New Zealanders, "who have made sacrifices and have gone out and been vaccinated".

“This too will pass,” Ardern said.

