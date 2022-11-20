Defence Minister Peeni Henare visits Ukraine, meets counterpart

A New Zealand Government minister has visited Ukraine for the first time since the war began in February.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare lays a wreath at St Michael's wall of remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: 1News)

Defence Minister Peeni Henare went to the capital Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, for a one-on-one bilateral meeting.

There the Minister expressed his solidarity with Ukraine and New Zealand's ongoing support as the war continues.

"Visiting Kyiv sends a strong message that New Zealand stands with the people of Ukraine and that our support for the Ukrainian defensive effort against Russia’s illegal invasion is unwavering," Henare said.

"I reiterated New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and its people, and affirm our ongoing unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression."

Henare started the day by laying a wreath at St Michael's wall of remembrance in Kyiv which honours Ukrainians who have died in the war.

He then visited destroyed sites at nearby Irpin, which was one of the first areas to be liberated by the Ukraine army after Russia first invaded.

"I am proud to be here on behalf of New Zealand. Our efforts have been well received. It’s a sobering reminder for us all of the challenge of the conflict and why it is important to push for de-escalation and diplomacy," Henare said.

New Zealand has recently increased its support for the Ukraine war by extending its training camps in the United Kingdom, extending the defence force's intelligence operation, and providing more administrative and logistical support.

The Government has also pledged $1.85 million to the World Food Programme and $1.85 million to NATO's trust fund which will help supply non-lethal military equipment and supplies for Ukraine during the northern winter.