ACT's Seymour meets protesters, Labour MP reveals threats

ACT leader David Seymour has become one of the first MPs to meet with anti-vaccine mandate protesters camped out at Parliament, as a pregnant Labour MP reveals threats levelled at those working in the precinct.

The protest, largely against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, outside Parliament. (Source: 1News)

The developments come as police threaten to start towing vehicles.

More than 100 vehicles are parked in and around the grounds as protesters continue to camp outside. Free parking has been offered at Sky Stadium, but few have taken up the offer.

Protesters on Tuesday were issued an ultimatum by police - move their vehicles or they will be towed and seized.

"The effect of this protest activity around the Parliament grounds on roads, residents, schools and businesses is no longer tenable," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

“Police will continue to give protesters the opportunity to remove their vehicles voluntarily [and move them to Sky Stadium]. But time is fast running out for this to happen.

"The roads need to be cleared now or we will be towing vehicles."

Speaking on Breakfast on Wednesday Coster said while police "have been somewhat hamstrung by our ability to tow... nonetheless, this has to stop".

Coster said police had the resources to tow some vehicles but they are seeking help from the Defence Force, which requires ministerial signoff.

"It's really frustrating. We want to protect the freedoms that our democracy protects and that includes the right to protest, but the way this is occurring down there is completely unfair on the other people in this city."

Coster said those who obstructed police's efforts to clear the roads can expect to be arrested or charged.

"We continue to encourage protesters to do the right thing and facilitate [the] opening of roads in the area.

"It is possible for this protest to be conducted lawfully but the current manner of protest is both unreasonable and unfairly impacting others.

"By openly communicating our intention we are demonstrating our ongoing willingness to work in good faith to allow lawful and reasonable protest while protecting the interests of others in the area."

Wellington City Council said 515 parking tickets had been issued to protesters - including more than 300 on Tuesday. Fines ranged from $40 to $60.

ACT's Seymour said he met with protesters on Tuesday, making him one of the first MPs to do so. He said there was a "will to get rid of the worst elements" of the protest and open a discussion.

Meanwhile, Labour MP for Whanganui Steph Lewis said protesters had been waiting at the doors of Parliament, threatening they will be "lynched, hung or kidnapped".

"There have been a number of protests at Parliament in my time there. Not once during previous protests have I feared for my safety or been afraid to go outside the buildings," she wrote on Facebook.

“However, my office is on the ground floor of the complex and last week protesters took objects and walked around the buildings banged on our windows to intimidate MPs and staff.

"They called at us 'come out come out wherever you are or we will come in and find you'. We were threatened with being lynched, hung, or kidnapped."

Lewis is seven months pregnant.