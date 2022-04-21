Giant dancing kiwifruit steal the show at Ardern Toyko event

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posed for photos with two dancing Zespri kiwifruit in Toyko as her trade trip arrived in Japan.

Ardern was seen laughing as she walked into the event and was greeted by the giant kiwifruit - the Zespri Brothers - used in Zespri's Japan advertising.

She could be heard saying, "I feel like I'm photo bombing" as she posed for photos with the pair, who had been 'dancing' to music.

Ardern touched down in Japan this morning and attended her first event after returning a negative Covid-19 test.

The New Zealand delegation travelling with Ardern have also tested negative upon arrival.

Three members of the travelling party where unable to travel from Singapore after recording what were believed to be historic Covid-19 infections.