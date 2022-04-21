Giant dancing kiwifruit steal the show at Ardern Toyko event

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posed for photos with two dancing Zespri kiwifruit in Toyko as her trade trip arrived in Japan.

Ardern was seen laughing as she walked into the event and was greeted by the giant kiwifruit - the Zespri Brothers - used in Zespri's Japan advertising.

She could be heard saying, "I feel like I'm photo bombing" as she posed for photos with the pair, who had been 'dancing' to music.

Ardern touched down in Japan this morning and attended her first event after returning a negative Covid-19 test.

The New Zealand delegation travelling with Ardern have also tested negative upon arrival.

Three members of the travelling party where unable to travel from Singapore after recording what were believed to be historic Covid-19 infections.

New ZealandAsiaFood and DrinkBusiness

Popular Stories

1

New photo of Queen Elizabeth marks her 96th birthday

2

Unvaccinated New Zealand residents stuck overseas

3

Giant dancing kiwifruit steal the show at Ardern Toyko event

4

Doctors noticing rise in concern over vaccine side effects

5

Woman charged over Hamilton Kmart assault

Latest Stories

Russia tests new intercontinental missile as Putin sounds warning

Man who ‘rammed police car’ in Timaru taken into custody

Auckland records hottest April temperature in 24 years

Full video: Ardern talks from Japan as NZ hits 30-year inflation high

Confirmed: Wayne Smith unveiled as Black Ferns' new head coach

Related Stories

Full video: Ardern talks from Japan as NZ hits 30-year inflation high

Vehicle hire could be a struggle in NZ as tourists’ return looms

Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown hitting NZ meat exports

Singapore welcomes Ardern, top-level talks continue