LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II dies, reaction and developments

Read 1News' live updates as the world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth's strong connection with New Zealand lasted throughout her reign.

Charles is the new King.

Live updates

6.57am: The New Zealand flag will fly at half mast to mark Her Majesty's death from today up to and including the day of her funeral. The sole exception will be Proclamation Day, the day the new King is announced officially, when flags will be flown from the top of the mast.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to speak on the death of the Queen at 7.30am.

6.47am: Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said "it is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories".

"In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world."

Truss called the Queen "a rock on which modern Britain was built", and acknowledged the new King.

"Today the Crown passes... to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III."

She finished her statement with: "God save the King."

6.33am: His Majesty the King has made a statement paying tribute to his mother.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles wrote. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The new King became New Zealand's head of state immediately upon the Queen's death.

6.22am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty.

"I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother," Ardern said. "The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary."

6.15am: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.