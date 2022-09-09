'Deeply saddened' - Sporting world mourns death of the Queen

The sporting world is coming to terms with news of Queen Elizabeth II's death today with the monarch remembered as "an incredible woman who has left an extraordinary legacy".

All Black Ma'a Nonu shakes hands with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Getty)

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Friday morning with family at her side at the age of 96, sparking a flood of messages on social media paying respects to the monarch.

In New Zealand, both the All Blacks and New Zealand Olympic and Commonwealth Games Teams shared images of the Queen.

"We join the world in mourning her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and extend our thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family," the All Blacks wrote.

Accompanying their condolences were images of the Queen meeting players throughout the years, including a picture of her shaking hands with the late Jerry Collins.

Former Black Cap Chris Cairns also shared a photo of himself shaking hands with the Queen, recalling the moment he was "fortunate enough" to meet her at Buckingham Palace in 1999 during the Cricket World Cup.

"For someone who meets an inordinate amount of people on a daily basis, I was genuinely impressed by how she engaged, made eye contact and smiled," Cairns wrote.

"An incredible woman who has left an extraordinary legacy."

In the UK, football legend David Beckham was one of a plethora of British athletes to mourn her death, saying he was "truly saddened" by her passing.

"Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace," he said.

"This year she would have known how loved she was."

British long distance runner Sir Mo Farah also posted an image of himself with Her Majesty from his Investiture Ceremony, saying the moment was "one of the greatest honours of my life".

"We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her reign," he said.

Numerous sporting competitions in the UK, including the BMW PGA Championship, Tour of Britain, English Football League and second cricket Test between England and South Africa were also suspended to show respect.

At a global level, many leagues and organisations such as Formula 1, World Rugby, UEFA and Commonwealth Sport also marked her death.

Brazilian football great Pele was among the many athletes to share his own memories but perhaps wrapped it up best.

I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã.



"Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever."