Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Back in 1953 on her coronation, who would have known how much truth lay in the words of Britain's national anthem?

"Long to reign over us, God save the Queen!"

Queen Elizabeth II did live long, and barely put a royal foot wrong in a remarkable reign of more than six decades.

"A dozen American presidents have come and gone in that time," Monarchy New Zealand's Sean Palmer says. "Goodness knows how many French presidents have come in that time, but the Queen remained a constant for well over 60 years."

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was just 27 at the time of her spectacular coronation, which was the first ever to be televised.

The abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, and the premature death of her father, George VI, brought the third in line to the throne.

On that day, Queen Elizabeth declared "I'll do whatever it takes" to fulfil the role.

Already married to Prince Philip, and mother to Charles and Anne, the young Queen was well prepared for the demands of royal service.

"Her own personal happiness though wouldn't have been a high priority given the life she knew was coming," Palmer says.

And it was full of challenges for a young woman taking her place on a world stage dominated by men, and finding a role for a husband forced to take a back seat.

"There has always been talk that they had to negotiate a lot and she did a lot to make him feel valuable," Palmer said.

Her lifetime of public duty was all encompassing.

She was targeted by terrorists, and adored by the masses - the gloved centrepiece of more than 100 royal tours.

Global interest in the royal family escalated to unprecedented levels during her reign.

And through it all Queen Elizabeth kept calm and carried on, even though all was not always well in the House of Windsor.

The 40th anniversary of the Queen's ascension was marred by domestic upheaval.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, separated, Princess Anne divorced and the fairytale that was Charles and Diana evaporated.