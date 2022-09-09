Queen Elizabeth warmly remembered in the Pacific

The late Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered fondly in the Pacific islands.

There are 11 Commonwealth member states across the region, and during her reign Queen Elizabeth visited many of them.

Flags are flying at half-mast in the Cook Islands, as the country prepares to remember her.

"I am sure that I share with all of our people the deep admiration and respect that we held for our Queen," Prime Minister Mark Brown said.

She was last in the country in 1974 to help open the international airport.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, she struck up a friendship with Tonga’s Queen Salote, and despite declaring itself a republic in 1987 after a military coup, the monarchy remained widely respected in Fiji.

"Fijian hearts are heavy this morning," Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said.

"Her grace, courage and wisdom were a comfort and inspiration to our people even a world away."

That Pacific world changed over the years and so have the royals.

In Tuvalu in 1982 Queen Elizabeth was carried by the people.

Thirty years later, her grandson danced with them.

