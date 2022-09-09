New Zealanders' condolences paid to Royal family by Governor-General

The Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, has expressed Aotearoa's "deepest condolences" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she leaves a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, in 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

The British monarch died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, at the age of 96.

"The death of Her Majesty is a great loss to the Royal Family and all the people of Her Majesty’s Realms and territories," Dame Cindy said in a statement.

"As Queen of New Zealand for 70 years, Her Majesty was an honoured monarch and an enduring presence through times of great change. The Queen will be remembered for her dedication to all her Realms and her commitment to play a unifying role in the Commonwealth."

Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to New Zealand, 1977. (Source: Getty)

Dame Cindy said during her audience with the Queen during her swearing-in ceremony, she was "struck by her warmth and wonderful ability to put people at ease".

"Her Majesty displayed an abiding interest in developments in New Zealand and a strong affection for this country and its people."

She said she wrote to the new King Charles III on behalf of New Zealanders "expressing the condolences of the nation".

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Benji Marshall (Source: Te Karere)

"On behalf of the people of New Zealand, I convey our deepest condolences on the death of Her Majesty the Queen. To all members of the Royal Family, we extend our thoughts at this difficult time," the letter reads.

"New Zealand shares with the people of Her Majesty’s Realms profound grief at the loss of a cherished monarch and honoured leader. Her Majesty The Queen was much loved and respected in New Zealand, and will be long remembered for her lifetime of dedicated service.

"We have fond memories of Her Majesty’s ten visits to New Zealand, from the first in 1953/54, to the most recent in 2002, and appreciated her steadfast and enthusiastic support for Commonwealth nations and ideals.

"I remain, Your Majesty."