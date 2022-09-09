Jacinda Ardern: The Queen was 'utterly and completely devoted'

The Prime Minister said the country has moved into a period of official mourning in light of the Queen's death, describing it as a time of deep sadness.

Jacinda Ardern speaks about the death of the Queen. (Source: 1News)

Jacinda Ardern was woken up to the news and "had a police officer shine a torch in my room at ten to five this morning".

She had been reading the news of the Queen's health the previous night.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

ADVERTISEMENT

"When that torch light came into my room I knew immediately what had happened.

"I am profoundly sad."

Ardern said New Zealand will hold a state memorial service, after the UK's official service that would be in about 10 days' time.

"We share our thanks for an incredible woman we were lucky enough to call our Queen." Ardern said.

"She was working to the very end, for the people she loved."

READ MORE: King Charles says mother's death is 'a moment of the greatest sadness'

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern said the Queen was "utterly and completely devoted to the service of others".

"Her commitment to the role and all our us has been without question and unwavering.

"She was extraordinary.'