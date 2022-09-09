PM will prioritise Royal funeral over UN summit

Jacinda Ardern says she will miss this year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) if the date clashes with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Friday morning (NZ time) at the age of 96.

Ardern was due to fly to New York on September 17, to meet with 160 world leaders for a week of bilateral meetings and events at the United Nations General Assembly.

But, speaking to 1News, she said New Zealand's obligations to the crown came first.

"I will prioritise along with the Governor-General, doing our duty representing New Zealand and passing on the condolences of our whole nation."

And while the exact date of the royal funeral hasn't been set, tradition dictates the ceremony for Her Majesty will likely be within the next 10 days.

The PM had previously the meeting was an opportunity to promote Aotearoa's tourism and film industry and reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to "international rules-based order" as the world struggles with Covid, climate change and Ukraine.

Ardern was also due to co-host the Christchurch Call to Action Leader’s Summit with President of France Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday 20 September.

The PM said it's uncertain whether other heads of state that were due in New York were also likely to cancel their trip in lieu of the royal funeral.

"I do expect there will be a number of leaders that looking to pay respects and tribute to the Queen."

The New York summit was to be the first in-person gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly since the pandemic began in 2020.