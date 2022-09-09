96 gun salute in Wellington today to mark Queen's death

There will be a 96 gun salute on Wellington's waterfront this evening to mark the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Queen Elizabeth II died overnight, aged 96.

Ninety-six rounds will be fired to mark each year of her life, expected to last 16 minutes. The NZ Defence Force recommend those attending wear ear protection.

The gun salute will take place this evening, starting at 6pm.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro addressed media on the Queen's passing.

"It's with enormous sorrow that we acknowledge the death of Queen Elizabeth II," Dame Cindy said.

"We send our deepest condolences to her family."

She said the Queen had been a constant in many New Zealanders' lives.

Dame Cindy met with the Queen on Zoom recently, and has met her twice in person, celebrating her platinum jubilee.

Prince Charles, now King Charles III, automatically becomes King of New Zealand, with the Proclamation of Accession to come to formally acknowledge the position.

The Governor-General is appointed by the Queen and is the Sovereign of New Zealand representative.