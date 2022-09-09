Crowds gather at Buckingham Palace as morning breaks in UK

Crowds have once again started to gather outside Buckingham Palace as morning breaks in the United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Members of the public lay flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace. (Source: 1News)

Following the Queen's passing on Thursday evening (local time), thousands descended on the palace grounds to pay tribute to the late Queen by laying wreaths and writing notes.

With morning breaking in the UK, people are returning to the palace to continue mourning.

Floral tributes were laid on the gates of the palace as people queued up to pay their respects.

Flowers and tributes lay at the gates of Buckingham Palace. (Source: 1News)

The UK is entering its first day of official mourning after the Queen's death, and protocol is now in place for the next 10 days leading to her funeral.

King Charles will return to London with Queen Consort Camilla where he is set to address The Commonwealth. This is expected to take place at 6pm on Friday (5am Saturday NZT).