Photos: UK, other nations mourn death of Queen Elizabeth

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96. She was on the throne for 70 years. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle. The United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and much of the world is mourning the death of the beloved Queen. The Queen's son, Prince Charles is the new King, now known as King Charles III. Members of the public have gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London - the Queen's official residence - many laying flowers. Further a field flags are flying at half mast in capital cities and world leaders have paid tribute to the Queen. <br/>