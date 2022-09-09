'Duty, commitment and strength' - Politicians pay respects to the Queen

Politicians have been paying their respects after learning of the death of Queen Elizabeth II overnight.

The Prime Minister was woken early on Friday morning with the sad news. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held an early morning media conference, revealing she was alerted to the news after she "had a police officer shine a torch in my room at ten to five this morning".

"We share our thanks for an incredible woman we were lucky enough to call our Queen." Ardern said.

Opposition leader Christopher said the Queen's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland ended "a remarkable reign and a lifetime of service".

Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

"Through both the tumultuous and the good, her dedicated service embodied the values of duty, commitment, and strength.

"I send my condolences to her family, who will also be mourning the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, including to our new head of state, King Charles III."

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the "monarchy owes so much to the Queen for her tireless service, dignity, diligence, and grace".

"We join with other nations around the world paying tribute to the Queen for her many years of extraordinary service."

Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

ACT leader David Seymour described it as a "loss of a true leader and matriarch".

“It is no small feat to be the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch and the longest serving head of state in history.

“It is her work supporting charities that will be her legacy. She has supported hundreds of charities and is estimated to have helped raise well over a billion dollars to worthy causes. She has done more for charity than any other monarch in history, potentially any other individual."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi wrote that "we all mourn the passing of this Ariki".

"The huge vacuum left will cause debate, but in this time of grief and loss we can only support her whānau and mokopuna as they grieve and heal. She was a constant across three generations, an anchor in a rapidly changing globe."

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson wrote, "an extraordinary life of service. Moi Mai E Te Kuini".