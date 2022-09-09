NZ to celebrate King's Birthday weekend in June 2023

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II overnight, the Office of the Governor-General has confirmed the annual holiday celebrating her birthday will now honour King Charles III in 2023.

The observation of the Queen's birthday in New Zealand was set by the Sovereign’s Birthday Observance Act 1952 and falls on the first Monday in June.

Although the Queen's birthday was April 21, the legislation specified that Elizabeth agreed for it to be observed by New Zealanders in June. King Charles' birthday is on November 14.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles automatically became the King of New Zealand and Head of the Commonwealth.

The Office of the Governor-General updated its website on Friday afternoon, saying "the timing of this holiday weekend in June remains the same, but it will be known as King’s Birthday Weekend".

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, deputy chief executive Glenis Philip-Barbara, told 1News the legislation will be updated soon.

"We anticipate that in due course this legislation will be reviewed and updated, and that the Parliamentary Counsel Office will lead this process."

The New Zealand Flag will not change. The Queen’s personal flag for New Zealand will no longer be used. Adopted in 1962, the flag was only flown by Queen Elizabeth when she was in New Zealand.

"It will be up to the King to decide whether to adopt a personal flag for New Zealand. The current coat of arms will continue unchanged," the Governor-General's site said.