Following Queen's death, family expected to care for beloved dogs

Queen Elizabeth II's family is expected to care for her cherished dogs following her death.

Queen Elizabeth II pays attention to Candy the dorgi in February 2022. (Source: Getty)

The late monarch was renowned for her love of dogs during her 70-year reign and in particular her love for corgis.

At the time of her death, she left behind four dogs; Corgis Sandy and Muick along with Candy the dorgi [a cross between a corgi and a dachshund] as well as Lissy, her prize-winning cocker spaniel that joined the royal family in January this year.

The quartet were the last of a long line of canine companions the Queen had by her side during her 96 years which started back on her 18th birthday when she was given Susan, a corgi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, 15 generations of corgis and dorgis descended from Susan have played a part in Her Majesty's life with some staying by her side and others being gifted to family and friends before Willow, who died in 2018 at age 14, became the last entry in the family tree.

A young Queen Elizabeth poses with one of her many corgis. (Source: Getty)

Following Willow's death it was reported the Queen opted not to have any more dogs as she didn't want "leave any young dog behind" but last year, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and with her husband Prince Philip ill, she decided to get Muick [named after her favourite Scottish lake] as well as Fergus the dorgi.

Unfortunately, Fergus died just months later but the Queen was given Lissy earlier this year on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday to fill the void.

With the Queen now gone, questions have been raised what will happen to the dogs she did indeed leave behind but multiple royal insiders believe they will be fine despite no official plan known of for them.

"I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he's the one that gave them to her, they're quite young, the corgi and the dorgi," royal biographer, Ingrid Seward told Newsweek.

READ MORE: Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal author Claudia Joseph said similar to the New York Post.

"The entire family are dog lovers and so any one of them could take a dog or two," Joseph said.

"Andrew has Cocker Spaniels so he might take back the one he gave her. William and Kate also love dogs so they could have them.

"Or there is a chance they will continue to be looked after by the palace staff so that they don’t need to be moved."