King Charles says mother's death is 'a moment of the greatest sadness'

King Charles has issued a statement as he mourns the loss of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

She died peacefully at Balmoral, where the new King and The Queen Consort (Camilla) will spend the night before returning to London.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."