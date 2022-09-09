Ardern pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who she called a "much respected constant through unprecedented global change".

Queen Elizabeth II and Jacinda Ardern pictured at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (Source: Getty)

The monarch died at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, at the age of 96.

“I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother,” Ardern said in a statement on Friday morning.

“The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

“People throughout the world will be feeling an acute sense of loss at this time and New Zealanders most certainly share that grief. The Queen was a much respected constant through unprecedented global change."

Queen Elizabeth visited New Zealand on 10 occasions, with the first notable tour taking place over the summer of 1953-54, when she and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited 46 centres and attended 110 functions.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she leaves a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, in 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

“She was here to celebrate with us at events such as the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games and the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games. She also mourned with us when we were hit by terrible tragedies such as the Tangiwai rail disaster and the February 2011 earthquake," Ardern said.

READ MORE: Queen's death comes after 70 years of close ties with Aotearoa

“I know a number of New Zealanders who had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty were struck by her keen interest, warmth and sense of humour. I remember in my very first meeting with Her Majesty being humbled by her intimate knowledge of New Zealand and its triumphs and challenges."

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “I presented her with a gift from a New Zealander who had kept a photo of her visit more than 50 years prior. She recalled where it was taken and even what had made her laugh at the moment the photo was taken."

Arrangements will be made for a State Memorial Service, she said. Many communities across the country will also wish to show their "respects and pay tribute at their own local events", Ardern said.

Meanwhile, National Party leader Christopher Luxon expressed their "sorrow and sadness" following news of the Queen's death, marking the end of a "remarkable reign and a lifetime of service".

"On the recent occasion of The Queen's 70th Jubilee, I said that her unflinching dignity, compassion, and selflessness had given the Commonwealth a sense of security throughout her reign," he said in a statement.

"The strength and stability of Her Majesty's leadership of the Commonwealth was a reassuring anchor for New Zealand and New Zealanders in uncertain and changing times. Through both the tumultuous and the good, her dedicated service embodied the values of duty, commitment, and strength.

"I send my condolences to her family, who will also be mourning the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, including to our new head of state, King Charles III."

ACT leader David Seymour expressed the party's "sincere condolences to the Royal Family for the loss of a true leader and matriarch".

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Seymour said the British monarch will be remembered for her "lifelong dedication to public service" who "selflessly served the Commonwealth every day of her life" over her 70 years on the throne.

“She created a long period of stability for the Monarchy and the commonwealth, even as the world changed dramatically around her," he said.

“It is no small feat to be the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch and the longest serving head of state in history.

“Her Majesty will be remembered fondly by New Zealanders and all in the commonwealth. We thank her for her selfless and tireless service."

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said New Zealand joins countries across the world in "paying tribute to the Queen for her many years of extraordinary service".

"Respect for the British monarchy owes so much to the Queen for her tireless service, dignity, diligence, and grace," he said in a statement.

New Zealand’s representation at Her Majesty’s funeral service will be confirmed shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To honour the passing of the Queen of New Zealand and realm countries, we move into a period of official mourning," Ardern told reporters in a press conference on Friday morning.

Preparations are now underway for a state memorial service to be held in New Zealand following the official funeral service in the United Kingdom "in about 10 days' time".

Condolence books will be placed in the foyer of the Beehive, the National Library and Wellington Cathedral for New Zealanders who wish to pay their respects.

"This is a time of deep sadness, young or old. There is no doubt that a chapter is closing today and with that, we share our thanks for an incredible woman who we were lucky enough to call our queen.

"She was extraordinary."

Flags will fly at half mast to mark Her Majesty’s death. Further information about mourning observances will be available on the Governor-General’s website.

The new King becomes New Zealand’s new Head of State immediately on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.