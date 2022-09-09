Queen's death to be marked in Parliament on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth II's death will be marked in New Zealand's Parliament on Tuesday after she died on Friday morning (NZ time) at the age of 96.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said on September 13 party leaders and other MPs would be given the opportunity to speak in the chamber in the light of Her Majesty's passing.

The House will then adjourn for the rest of the week.

A message from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will also be read by the Speaker.

Kiro, previously expressed Aotearoa's "deepest condolences" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne, in a statement on Friday.

