LIVE: London arrangements confirmed for day 1 of mourning Queen

Read 1News' live updates as the world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

The Queen watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth's strong connection with New Zealand lasted throughout her reign.

King Charles III is the new monarch.

At 11pm (NZT), bells will sound in tribute to the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle. That will soon be followed by gun salutes of 96 rounds in London's Hyde Park and elsewhere at midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates

9.50pm: Filming has halted on The Crown "out of respect" for the Queen, the show's creator has said.

Filming is currently underway on season six, which tells the story of the Queen's reign up to the early 2000s.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too,” Peter Morgan said.

9.30pm: The UK Government is leaving the decision to postpone football games up to the leagues themselves, the Athletic reports.

Erling Haaland. (Source: Associated Press)

In a statement titled Guidance for the Period of National Mourning, a section reads: "The decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers. Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played."

ADVERTISEMENT

8.50pm: Auckland's landmarks that usually light up the city's night sky are dark tonight as a mark of respect for the Queen.

The Harbour Bridge and the Sky Tower will have their lights off until further notice.

Auckland Council says the exception for the Bridge is the day of proclamation, when King Charles is officially announced as Sovereign.

It will be lit up white in celebration of the occasion.

8.45pm: The Royal Family will enter a period of mourning from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, Buckingham Palace says.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral," the palace said in a statement.

The date of the funeral has yet to be confirmed. The Royal mourning is separate to the UK's national mourning, which is expected to be announced by their government later tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

8.10pm: The UK is preparing for the first day of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III is expected to make his first speech as King on Friday (local time), although a time has yet to be set.

A man pauses next to flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace. (Source: Getty)

At 11pm (NZT), bells will sound in tribute to the Queen at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle.

That will soon be followed by gun salutes of 96 rounds in London's Hyde Park and elsewhere at midnight.

St Paul's Cathedral will host a remembrance service early on Saturday morning.

7.55pm: Prince Harry has reportedly left Balmoral Castle.

The BBC are reporting from Balmoral that the Duke of Sussex departed the castle around half an hour ago in the front of a two-car convoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.50pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will prioritise the Queen's funeral over the United Nations General Assembly.

Ardern was due to fly to New York on September 17, to meet with 160 world leaders for a week of bilateral meetings and events at the United Nations General Assembly. Ardern says she will miss the UN summit if the dates clash with the Queen's funeral.

7.30pm: The Queen is being fondly remembered in the Pacific Islands.

There are 11 Commonwealth member states across the region, and during her reign Queen Elizabeth visited many of them.

Flags are flying at half-mast in the Cook Islands, as the country prepares to remember her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was last in the country in 1974 to help open the international airport.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, she struck up a friendship with Tonga’s Queen Salote, and despite declaring itself a republic in 1987 after a military coup, the monarchy remained widely respected in Fiji.

7.05pm: Members of the public have begun arriving at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the Queen. The gates of the palace are quickly being filled with flowers and tributes to the long-reigning monarch.

Flowers and tributes lay at the gates of Buckingham Palace. (Source: 1News)

Members of the public lay flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace. (Source: 1News)

6.50pm: Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the number of world leaders who have paid tribute to the Queen.

Vladimir Putin and Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin sent a telegram to King Charles III, the Queen's son who automatically became Britain's new monarch.

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin wrote.

6.30pm: Every bus stop in London has reportedly become a memorial to the Queen.

Just arrived in London where every bus stop is a memorial to the Queen pic.twitter.com/06OTJphg3J — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, a tribute to the Queen has been shared on the information board at North Greenwich underground station.

Rest In Peace HM Queen Elizabeth II. You will always be missed, never forgotten and forever loved.#TheQueen #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/vJXgRoztYn — All On The Board (@allontheboard) September 8, 2022

6.25pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday night told 1News that she will attend the Queen’s funeral with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PM was expected to be in New York next weekend for the UN General Assembly, but says she will "prioritise" being at the funeral.

6.15pm: Queen Elizabeth II's family is expected to care for her cherished dogs following her death.

The late monarch was renowned for her love of dogs during her 70-year reign and in particular her love for corgis.

A young Queen Elizabeth poses with one of her many corgis. (Source: Getty)

At the time of her death, she left behind four dogs; Corgis Sandy and Muick along with Candy the dorgi [a cross between a corgi and a dachshund] as well as Lissy, her prize-winning cocker spaniel that joined the royal family in January this year.

5.55pm: Click here to watch a 96 round gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II

It's taking place at Wellington's waterfront to mark the 96 years of the monarch's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.50pm: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to King Charles III today.

"For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin wrote.

5.30pm: The Queen's death will be marked by politicians in the House on Tuesday.

The House will then adjourn for the rest of the week.

4.45pm: Sir Edmund Hillary's "fond memories" with the Queen have been remembered by his son Peter today.

4.20pm: As the UK wakes up to a new era on their Friday morning, King Charles III will be the oldest person ever to assume the British throne, following the death of his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

A picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is set up in a London street. (Source: Associated Press)

“He now finds himself in, if you like, the autumn of his life, having to think carefully about how he projects his image as a public figure,” said historian Ed Owens.

READ MORE: King Charles III takes the throne, after a lifetime of preparation

3.45pm: Sir Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Friday, saying she inspired him and is sad she is gone.

"She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring," Sir Elton said.

A brief tribute to the Queen from Elton John before going into “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”. pic.twitter.com/jS3QzqlVkv — Thierry Côté (@tcote) September 9, 2022

"I’m 75 and she been with with me all my life and I feel very sad that that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace," he said. "I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard."

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer-songwriter then performed his 1974 track Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

3.30pm: New Zealand will now celebrate King's Birthday weekend in June 2023.

The observation of the Queen's birthday in New Zealand was set by the Sovereign’s Birthday Observance Act 1952 and falls on the first Monday in June.

Prince Charles. (Source: Associated Press)

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles automatically became the King of New Zealand and Head of the Commonwealth.

The Office of the Governor-General updated its website on Friday afternoon, saying "the timing of this holiday weekend in June remains the same, but it will be known as King’s Birthday Weekend".

3.15pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signed the Queen's condolence book at the Beehive today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With our deepest gratitude for your love for the people of Aotearoa, New Zealand and for your life of service," she wrote.

3pm: Sir Steve Hansen has revealed the "common theme" he discussed with the Queen on their multiple meetings.

"I met her three times - twice at the palace and once at a function for the World Cup in 2015," Hansen recalled.

"[The meetings] were all serious and proper and ceremony but when she arrived on the scene in the big room, all of that went away and it was a relaxing time."

Click here to read more.

2.20pm: Trade Me says it has seen at least 2450 searches for Queen Elizabeth so far today.

That's around "500 times" the amount of searches the auction site usually expects to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas card signed by Queen Elizabeth II sold on Trade Me. (Source: Supplied)

A 1976 Christmas card signed by the Queen for her hairdresser Jules Henri Joerin sold for $1020 this afternoon.

1.55pm: Paddington Bear has paid tribute on Twitter. The popular children's character famously shared afternoon tea with the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

1.25pm: So what happens now to New Zealand's currency, passports and anthem?

Following the Queen's death, questions have been raised about currency and passports which feature her name and image.

The answers to that and more can be found in this article: What happens to NZ currency, passports and anthem?

ADVERTISEMENT

12.55pm: There is a tribute for Queen Elizabeth on the big screen at Auckland's home of rugby Eden Park.

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Eden Park. (Source: 1News)

Teams and athletes in New Zealand, the UK and globally have all reacted to news of Queen Elizabeth's death with shock and grief.

12.45pm: The lights beaming up at Auckland's Sky Tower will be turned off tonight to mark the Queen's passing.

Only the aircraft warning lights will be visible.

12.40pm: The codenames of events which unfold after the death of Queen Elizabeth II have long been in place and have been triggered after she died today.

For a run down on what will be happening over the next 11 days, including funeral plans, head to the link below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Unicorn - The codename for the Queen's death in Scotland

12:20pm: The NZ Defence Force will be firing off a 96 round gun salute for Queen Elizabeth on the Wellington waterfront at 6pm this evening.

The salute is expected to last at least 16 minutes. The event will be livestreamed here on 1News.co.nz.

READ MORE: 96 gun salute in Wellington today to mark Queen's death

12:05pm: An Auckland antique store owner says there has been a rush to snap up Queen Elizabeth memorabilia this morning.

Queen memorabilia at Antique Alley in Auckland's Mt Eden . (Source: 1News)

Store owner Gareth Brettell said he’s had "10 times" the business of a usual Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to New Zealand, 1977. (Source: Getty)

12pm: Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro addressed media on the Queen's passing.

"It's with enormous sorrow that we acknowledge the death of Queen Elizabeth," Dame Cindy said.

"We send our deepest condolences to her family."

She said the Queen had been a constant in many New Zealanders' lives.

Dame Cindy met with the Queen on Zoom recently, and has met her twice in person, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

11.30am: Click the link below to watch a livestream of Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro's speech.

LIVE: Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro speaks about Queen’s death

11.20am: The Reserve Bank of NZ has issued guidance on our currency.

"There is no immediate impact on New Zealand’s banknote and coins designs and cash use as a result of a change in Sovereign.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

"All existing coins and $20 banknotes in circulation featuring Queen Elizabeth the Second remain legal tender. It will be several years before we need to introduce coins featuring King Charles the Third, and longer until stocks of $20 notes are exhausted."

ADVERTISEMENT

11.10am Here in New Zealand, discussions are underway on a possible Parliament suspension, but there has been no formal decision yet 1News understands.

On Tuesday it is very likely there will be a motion moved in Parliament, then the House will rise. There is likely to be an update on a decision later today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning she would be speaking to Leader of the House Chris Hipkins and that there will be either the recall of Parliament or Parliament sitting on Tuesday in order for leaders to speak of the passing of the Queen and to acknowledge King Charles III.

Australia’s Parliament has been suspended for 15 days.

11.00am: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on their Archewell charity website.

The page now features text on an all black background that reads: “IN LOVING MEMORY OF Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth. (Source: BBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

10.55am: Former prime minister Sir John Key has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth. Below is part of his statement.

"As prime minister I had the privilege of meeting The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and many members of their family on several occasions, most memorably when The Queen and Duke hosted my wife Bronagh and I, and our children, at Balmoral in 2013.

"That was an unforgettable experience and what most stays with me is The Royal Family’s genuine interest in other people and their unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Commonwealth.

"I am grateful for The Queen’s counsel to me when I was Prime Minister, and for her service to New Zealand and to the Commonwealth. King Charles’ loss is enormous but he has had throughout his life the benefit of the example and guidance of a monarch who was without equal."

10.45am: Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, shedding tears and singing God Save the Queen in an impromptu show of emotion as news emerged that Queen Elizabeth had died.

Mourning crowd outside Buckingham Palace breaks out in “God Save The Queen” as they remember Queen Elizabeth II



WATCH.pic.twitter.com/nFxR6HZ6po — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Crowds sing God Save the Queen outside Buckingham Palace

10.25am: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has joined those paying tribute to the late monarch: "She witnessed war and reconciliation in Europe and beyond, and deep transformations of our planet and societies."

"She was a beacon of continuity throughout these changes, never ceasing to display a calmness and dedication that gave strength to many."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she leaves a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, in 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

The German Foreign Office tweeted that "for almost 100 years, she was a source of strength and confidence for her country".

"Germany remains eternally grateful to her for extending a hand of reconciliation to us after the terror of the Second World War."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, said the Queen was "a figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history".

10.10am: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent his "heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people and government of the UK".

Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria, said "the story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader".

10.00am: A number of sporting events in the UK have been cancelled.

At others, moments of silence were held as a mark of respect.

Team players stand on the pitch during minutes silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior the Group B Europa Conference League soccer match between West Ham and FCSB Steaua Bucharest at London Stadium in London. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

9.45am: The leader of the UK's Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, said that "today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable sovereign".

"Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon.

"For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us."

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, said that he will never forget the late monarch's "warmth and kindness".

"I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

"During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding.

"I will always cherish that gesture."

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II and Jacinda Ardern pictured at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (Source: Getty)

9.30am: A timeline of key milestones in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign is available here.

UN Secretary General António Guterres tweeted: "I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership and devotion.

"She was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change.

"Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, former Prime Minister of Norway, has also sent his condolences to the Royal Family.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, to our #NATO Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/hHyqBdhKcx — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 8, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

9.20am: Marama Davidson has paid tribute to the Queen on behalf of the Green Party: "I would like to send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Beneath the title and ceremony was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her loss will be felt deeply by those who loved her, both within her family and the wider public."

Queen Elizabeth and Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu (Source: National Library)

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama tweeted: "Fijian hearts are heavy this morning as we bid farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We will always treasure the joy of her visits to Fiji along with every moment that her grace, courage, and wisdom were a comfort and inspiration to our people, even a world away."

And Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, said: "The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

"Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

9.05am: The Māori king, Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, has issued a statement saying he "has received with sadness the news of the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".

"Queen Elizabeth, together with the late Prince Philip, visited Turangawaewae Marae on several occasions and enjoyed a close relationship with the late Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

"Kiingi Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai send their aroha and respect to the Royal Family now gathering in Balmoral."

The New Zealand Defence Force said in a statement that it "acknowledges with sadness the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Monarch who had many deep and abiding ties with New Zealand's military forces".

"The NZDF will have a major role to play in the 11 days of commemoration events over the coming days, including the State Memorial Service, and ceremonies surrounding the accession of the new King. We will provide details of these activities in due course."

Queen Elizabeth II in 2012. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

8.45am: Tributes are flowing from all corners of the world including celebrities, organisations and more.

READ MORE: 'Duty, commitment and strength' - Politicians pay respects to the Queen

The Rolling Stones have tweeted that they "extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others".

NASA said: "Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned all of spaceflight, predating both Sputnik and Explorer 1. As we join the planet in marking her passing, we are moved by the curiosity Her Royal Highness showed our explorers over the years."

We join the world in mourning her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and extend our thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family. Rest in Peace your majesty. pic.twitter.com/ufqYZXBbD7 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 8, 2022

8.35am: Barack Obama, the former president of the US, has joined those remembering Queen Elizabeth II. He said: "Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.

"Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Photos - UK, other nations mourn death of Queen Elizabeth

8.10am: Further information about mourning observances in New Zealand will be made available on the Governor-General's website.

Condolence books will be placed in the foyer of the Beehive, the National Library and Wellington Cathedral for New Zealanders who wish to pay their respects.

The monarch will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the UK, has tweeted that "this is our country's saddest day".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world, from Balmoral - where our thoughts are with all the Royal Family - and breaking far beyond this country and throughout that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and which cherished her in return."

READ MORE: New Zealanders' condolences paid to Royal family by Governor-General

7.55am: National Party leader Christopher Luxon expressed the party's "sorrow and sadness" following news of the Queen's death, marking the end of a "remarkable reign and a lifetime of service".

"The strength and stability of Her Majesty's leadership of the Commonwealth was a reassuring anchor for New Zealand and New Zealanders in uncertain and changing times.

"I send my condolences to her family, who will also be mourning the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, including to our new head of state, King Charles III."

ACT leader David Seymour expressed the party's "sincere condolences to the Royal Family for the loss of a true leader and matriarch".

"Her Majesty will be remembered fondly by New Zealanders and all in the commonwealth. We thank her for her selfless and tireless service."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: The Queen was 'utterly and completely devoted' - Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said New Zealand joins countries across the world in "paying tribute to the Queen for her many years of extraordinary service".

7.50am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has finished speaking to media.

Standing next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, Ardern reflected on her own fond memories of the Queen and said she learned of her passing with "emotions of deep sadness and also gratitude for a life that was utterly and completely devoted to the service of others".

Watch the full video here.

Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen in 2018 (Source: Getty)

7.20am: Tributes have continued to flow for Queen Elizabeth II.

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement that Her Majesty "was more than a monarch".

"She defined an era. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said in a statement that "with the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end".

"Today marks the end of an era, the close of the second Elizabethan age. May she rest in eternal peace."

7.10am: The new King will officially be known as King Charles III, the BBC are reporting.

6.57am: The New Zealand flag will fly at half mast to mark Her Majesty's death from today up to and including the day of her funeral. The sole exception will be Proclamation Day, the day the new King is announced officially, when flags will be flown from the top of the mast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to speak on the death of the Queen at 7.30am.

6.47am: Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said "it is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories".

"In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world."

Truss called the Queen "a rock on which modern Britain was built", and acknowledged the new King.

"Today the Crown passes... to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III."

She finished her statement with: "God save the King."

ADVERTISEMENT

6.33am: His Majesty the King has made a statement paying tribute to his mother.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles wrote. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The new King became New Zealand's head of state immediately upon the Queen's death.

6.22am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty.

"I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother," Ardern said. "The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary."

6.15am: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

ADVERTISEMENT

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.