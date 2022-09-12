LIVE: Biden accepts invite to Queen's state funeral

Follow 1News' updates on Monday as the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcomes the reign of King Charles III. Refresh the page for the latest.

The Queen’s son, now king Charles III, led tributes to his “beloved mother”. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Her coffin has arrived at Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch.

8.45am: President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with the Queen in 2021 (Source: Associated Press)

The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on Sept. 19.

8.20am: British horse racing paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday as the late monarch’s favourite sport returned after a two-day pause following her death.

“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” said Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”

7.50am: In a sombre, regal procession, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin was driven slowly through the Scottish countryside on Sunday (local time) from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse (Source: Associated Press)

Mourners packed city streets and highway bridges or lined rural roads with cars and tractors to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who had reigned for 70 years.

The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the UK takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known.

7.45am: It'll be a tricky balancing act of embracing change and holding on to tradition but judging by the crowd's response, everyone is eager to invest in it, writes 1News' Melissa Stokes.

You can sense Brits sense of self is closely aligned with their royal family. Crowds pack into The Mall for the big occasions, and they gathered to mark all of the Queen's major life milestones from her wedding and coronation to her recent Jubilee, and now for her death.

They're unifying moments because she held the unique position of having the same relationship with absolutely everyone in the country.

7.30am: Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will take care of the Queen's beloved corgis following her death.

A young Queen Elizabeth poses with one of her many corgis. (Source: Getty)

The late monarch was renowned for her love of dogs during her 70-year reign and in particular her love for corgis.

At the time of her death, she left behind four dogs; Corgis Sandy and Muick along with Candy the dorgi [a cross between a corgi and a dachshund] as well as Lissy, her prize-winning cocker spaniel that joined the royal family in January this year.

Members of the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club and their dogs went for a "royal walkabout" in Queen Elizabeth II Park yesterday.

7.00am: Cabinet will today discuss a potential memorial service and public holiday for New Zealand following the death of the Queen on Friday.

A Government spokesperson said on Sunday that Cabinet will consider options for both when it meets today.

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for a national day of mourning in Australia.

