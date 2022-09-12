Public holiday announced for Queen's NZ memorial service

New Zealand will observe a one-off public holiday on Monday, September 26, to mark our memorial service for the Queen.

Flags fly at half mast in Wellington.

It will be called Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today, saying the State Memorial Service will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and will be televised and live streamed, on the same day.

"The decision to hold a one-off Public Holiday in the Queen’s honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is an historic event," she said.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at 11am in the UK (10pm NZT).

Ardern also confirmed she and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro would be attending the funeral in London, departing on Wednesday.

Ardern said last week that New Zealand would hold a state memorial service for the Queen, to be held after the official service.

Today she announced that it will take place on Monday, September 26, which will be observed as a one-off public holiday.

Australia also announced a public holiday will be observed on September 22 for its National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.

Through her 96 years, she has led through thick and thin with a collected demeanour – keeping calm and carrying on. (Source: 1News)

Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Friday morning (NZT) at the age of 96.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters gave his view earlier on Monday, asserting that "the last thing the Queen would expect is for us to have another day off when our economy and businesses are in such a fragile state".

"Show some common sense."