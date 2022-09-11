Corgis go for royal walkabout in Wellington

Canines and their companions went out for a commemorative walk to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

Members of the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club and their dogs took to Queen Elizabeth II Park and went for a "royal walkabout".

They say they know exactly why the Queen loved the breed, describing their dogs as loyal, athletic and lively.

One proud owner Michael Romanos told 1News his latest corgi was his seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Following Queen's death, family expected to care for beloved dogs

"The first corgi I ever had was in the late 1960s when I was a teenager. The Queen inspired me to get a corgi," he said.

"The Queen taught the world how dogs should be treated, they should be a part of the family, they should have run of the house."

The Queen's love affair with the corgi began at a young age. Her father brought them into the family in 1933 and she was given her first, Susan, for her 18th birthday.

She had more than 30 corgis over the years and they had an important role in her life. They had cameos at major events and were often spotted in the background of official ones.

The importance of her corgis was even celebrated at her Jubilee earlier this year through a spectacular light show.

The Queen leaves behind four dogs, including two corgis who will likely be looked after by Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They will have a lot of experience with corgis in the household from when they were young. It was Prince Andrew that got the Queen two new corgis and I'm sure they will be looked after in their new home," one member of the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club said.