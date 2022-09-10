Full video: Proclamation of King Charles III

King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism - and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday (NZT).

The accession ceremony, at St. James’s Palace, is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, and was attended by the Accession Council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.

After being proclaimed monarch by the council, King Charles III, publicly announced the death of his mother the Queen, and paid tribute to her reign of lifelong love and selfless service.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My Lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother, the Queen," His Majesty the King said.

READ MORE: Day 1 clues that Charles may rule differently

"I know how deeply you, the entire Nation - and I think I may say the whole world - sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my Sister and Brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

"My Mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world."

The ceremony ended with David White, The Garter King of Arms, proclaiming King Charles III the monarch from a balcony at the palace - a relic of centuries past when this would have been the first official confirmation the public had of their new sovereign.

Garter King of Arms, David White, reads the proclamation of new King. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

"We, therefore, the Lord, spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons, together with other members of her Late Majesty's Privy Council and Representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and citizens of London and others do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles, Philip, Arthur, George is now, by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege Lord Charles III," White said.

White made the proclamation flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes before leading cheers - “hip, hip, hooray!” - for the new king.