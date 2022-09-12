Queen Elizabeth: Cabinet to discuss possible holiday, memorial

Source: 1News

Cabinet will today discuss a potential memorial service and public holiday for New Zealand following the death of the Queen on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

A Government spokesperson said on Sunday that Cabinet will consider options for both when it meets today.

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for a national day of mourning in Australia.

Yesterday, Charles was officially proclaimed New Zealand's new King, as well as Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau, in a ceremony that took place in Wellington.

