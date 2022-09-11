Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral

A hearse carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II’s oak coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaves Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh (Source: Associated Press)

The coffin of the late monarch is beginning a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh. She died Friday at Balmoral after a 70-year reign and is starting her last journey back to London for a state funeral on September 19.

Six gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat, carried the late sovereign's oak coffin from the castle’s ballroom to a hearse to begin the 280-kilometre journey through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh.

embers of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as they wait for the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral i (Source: Associated Press)

Crowds are lining parts of the route as the nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch.

Early on Sunday, flowers and other tributes — a small Paddington Bear toy, a hand-drawn picture of the Queen — were piled up outside the gates of Balmoral.

A marmalade sandwich — Paddington Bear's favorite snack — also lay among the floral tributes directly outside the gates of Balmoral. A message on the plastic bag read: “A marmalade sandwich for your journey ma’am.”

Sunday's solemn drive through Scotland comes a day after the Queen's eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — at a pomp-filled accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me,” Charles said as he took on the duties of monarch.