Queen's letter hidden in Sydney building to be opened in 2085

Hidden away in one of Sydney’s most famous buildings is a secret letter written by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s secret letter to Sydney. (Source: Supplied)

The Queen Victoria Building, referred to as "QVB" by locals, is a true mainstay of the city’s retail scene, standing proudly between Town Hall and Circular Quay.

However, tucked away in a vault is a handwritten letter that won’t be read for another 63 years.

Penned by Queen Elizabeth II herself, no one knows what the document says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressed to whoever will be the city's mayor at the time, it instructs them “On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.”

It was written upon the QVB’s restoration in 1986 and was only to be opened 99 years later.

It’s widely believed that only the Queen herself knew what was written inside, with her closest advisers kept in the dark too.