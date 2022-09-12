Photographer who took final images of Queen recalls 'lovely' moment

Source: 1News

The photographer who took the final official images of Queen Elizabeth II has recalled the "lovely" time she spent with the monarch.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral on September 6, 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral on September 6, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Jane Barlow, who covered the Queen receiving Liz Truss as the new prime minister last Tuesday, spoke to the Daily Mail about the photo shoot which took on more meaning after the Queen's death two days later.

"I was sent to Balmoral to cover the royal rota. I was there to photograph the Queen receiving the new prime minister, and just prior to the new prime minister arriving in the room, I had a few moments with Her Majesty and that's when I got that picture," Barlow says referencing an "unposed" image she took of the Queen.

"When I came into the room with the Queen's press secretary she was very smiley (Elizabeth II) and then moved across the room into position and there was a wee while while we had to wait for Liz Truss to be announced, so during that short time she did comment on the weather.

"She did comment on how dark it was outside because the weather had closed in and she seemed in very good spirits.

"Obviously she was very frail but she was very smiley and I got lots of smiles from her."

The new PM Liz Truss then entered the room for the official photographs.

"Obviously she greeted Liz Truss with another big smile and at that point I then move out of the room and that was just my very brief few minutes with Her Majesty on Tuesday," Barlow said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland. (Source: Associated Press)

"It was just a lovely moment while we were waiting for those few minutes.

"It wasn't posed at all, it was just a nice natural moment where she just looked up and smiled and now also all the more poignant because it is one of the last pictures that was taken of her."

Daily Mail says Barlow has 15 years' experience photographing politicians and the royal family.

WorldQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022RoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Kaikōura boat tragedy victim 'did so much for community'

2

Photographer who took final images of Queen recalls 'lovely' moment

3

Teen girl missing from Auckland's North Shore found 'safe and well'

4

Queen's letter hidden in Sydney building to be opened in 2085

5

Workers who aided fraud investigation gutted to be told to leave NZ

Latest Stories

LIVE: People paying respects to Queen should expect 'long wait'

Teen girl missing from Auckland's North Shore found 'safe and well'

Covid-19: 6 deaths reported, 1149 new cases

Severe gales possible for parts of North Island, Chathams

Photographer who took final images of Queen recalls 'lovely' moment

Related Stories

LIVE: People paying respects to Queen should expect 'long wait'

Kiingitanga honours Queen's impact on Māori-Crown relations

Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen

Queen's letter hidden in Sydney building to be opened in 2085