Kiingitanga honours Queen's impact on Māori-Crown relations

Kiingitanga, the Māori King Movement, have reflected on the Queen's impact on Māori-Crown relations.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday (NZT), aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Her legacy is exemplified by her close relationship with the late Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu, Kiingitanga spokesperson Ngira Simmonds told Breakfast on Monday.

Māori-Crown relations were wrought with tensions over land confiscation and invasion, Simmonds said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Queen Elizabeth II "changed the narrative and changed how we interact with each other, mana to mana, ariki to ariki."

The visits across several decades cemented a close relationship between the late British and Māori queens.

In 1995, Queen Elizabeth II personally signed Waikato Raupatu Claims Settlement Act making it the first piece of legislation to receive royal assent in person.

"It was, and still is, and always will be an incredibly profound moment," said Simmonds.

"Wrongs are institutional but Queen Elizabeth was very quick to be there in person and do all she could to right that wrong."

He said newly proclaimed King Charles III and Māori King Tūheitia Paki share a "deep understanding of what it means to lead people and offer guidance".

The Māori King is set to travel to England for the Queen's funeral next week.